Oasis Petroleum (OAS) a Sell at recent price of $8.9, on Flagging Quant Score

The current recommendation of Sell for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) is computed using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. OAS has maintained this ranking for the last month. The Sell recommendation for Oasis Petroleum Inc is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scoring that is near average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

OAS is one of 134 companies within the Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. OAS has a market value of $2.1 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for OAS puts it 109 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 102 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores achieved by OAS are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. OAS's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Oasis Petroleum a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures OAS's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at OAS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $8.9 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, OAS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.