Oclaro (OCLR) a Sell at recent price of $6.83, on Sinking Earnings Momentum

Factors in Oclaro Inc's (NASDAQ:OCLR) current Sell recommendation is analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. The Sell recommendation for OCLR is significant considering the it is a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked near average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks OCLR as a Sell. With unique fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking OCLR has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

OCLR is a $1.0 billion in market value component of the Electronic Components GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 43 among the 53 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. OCLR is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 301 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 3,540 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electronic Components industry group is ranked 63 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores OCLR has earned are average or below-average scores in 2 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. OCLR's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Oclaro a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view OCLR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $6.83 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, OCLR currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.