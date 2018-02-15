Omeros’ (OMER) Robust Sales Growth Make it a Buy at recent price of $11.24

The Buy recommendation for Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) is all the more notable as a result of its being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated near average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third. The a Buy rating for OMER is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

With a $0.5 billion market value, OMER ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top half of its sector group, Health Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for OMER by Portfolio Grader places it 94 among the 338 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 173 among the 659 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector, and number 999 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

OMER has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. OMER's grades for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Omeros a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges OMER's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at OMER's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of OMER's shares based on the recent $11.24 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.