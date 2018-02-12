Outstanding Earnings Visibility Makes Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy at recent price of $40.36

Currently, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) has a Strong Buy using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MU has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months. The Strong Buy recommendation for Micron Technology Inc is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated results that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive and analytical scoring that is above average.

MU is classified as a constituent of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group, which is part of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. The market value of MU is $46.8 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 62 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Micron Technology has received above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

MU's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Micron Technology a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MU's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of MU's shares based on the recent $40.36 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.