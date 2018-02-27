You Should Buy Cheap, Catalyst Rich Pandora Media Inc Stock Now

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) stock has multiple positive catalysts, and the valuation of P stock is quite attractive at current levels. Therefore, longer term investors should buy Pandora stock at current levels.

There were three very positive aspects of Pandora’s fourth quarter results, which were reported on Feb. 21. Specifically, the company’s overall revenue came in above expectations, driven by its subscription revenue which jumped 65% year-over-year and a 12% jump in its advertising revenue per listener hours.

Clearly, its subscription business, which was launched about a year ago, is gaining traction against the competition, while advertiser demand for the service has increased meaningfully.

Two positive catalysts -the proliferation of voice-activated devices and Pandora’s launch of its Premium Access service – are probably largely responsible for the rebound of Pandora’s subscription business.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo, are probably much more likely than the average Pandora listener to subscribe to the company’s premium subscription tier. According to Pandora’s CEO, Roger Lynch,”In Q4, Pandora listening on voice-activated devices was up 145% year-over-year.” Those who spend the money to buy listening-activated devices, such asNASDAQ:Echo, are probably much more likely than the average Pandora listener to subscribe to the company’s premium subscription tier.

Consequently, as users of Echo and competing devices spent more time listening to Pandora last quarter, and as they were exposed to more ads for the premium tier, more of them likely bought subscriptions to the tier.

As Lynch pointed out, given the expected growth of voice activated devices, the use of Pandora on such devices should continue to surge going forward. It’s a good bet that the company’s subscription revenue will follow suit.

Pandora Stock Catalysts