PepsiCo, Inc. Earnings: 11 Things to Know About Q4

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ) has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Here are a few things to know about PepsiCo, Inc.’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year.

The food and beverage company reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the fourth quarter.

PEP’s earnings per share from the same time last year was $1.20.

Wall Street was expecting the company to report earnings per share of $1.30 for the period.

Revenue reported by PepsiCo, Inc. in the fourth quarter was $19.53 billion.

This is only a slight increase over its revenue of $19.52 billion from the same period of the year prior.

It still beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $19.39 billion for the quarter.

Operating income reported in the fourth quarter of the year was $2.59 billion.

The fourth quarter of 2016 included operating income of $2.38 billion.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s reported a net loss of $710 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

This is down from its net income of $1.40 billion from the same quarter of the previous year.

PepsiCo, Inc. notes that it suffered a charge of $2.5 billion during the quarter from the recent tax reform law.

To go along with its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017, PepsiCo, Inc. provided its outlook for the full year of 2018. This includes earnings per share for the year of $5.70. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $5.67 for the year.

When it comes to 2018 revenue, PepsiCo, Inc. says that it is expecting its revenue increase for the year to be in line with its 2017 revenue increase. Analysts are estimating revenue of $65.62 billion for 2018.

PEP stock was largely unaffected by the recent earnings report.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.