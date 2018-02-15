PepsiCo (PEP) Sees Rating Drop….. Wilting Sales Growth

Currently, PepsiCo Inc (NYSE:PEP) has a Hold using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. This analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metric based. PEP has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Hold in the last week. PepsiCo Inc's Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Hold, is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter, and analytical scoring that is near average.

As one of the 154 companies in the GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector PEP is a constituent of the 18 company Beverages: Non-Alcoholic GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of PEP is $ thousand which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for PEP by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 18 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Non-Alcoholic industry group is ranked 11 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

PEP has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PEP's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, PepsiCo places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges PEP's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PEP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of PEP's shares based on the recent $109.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.