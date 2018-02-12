Peter Rabbit Movie Called Out for Food Bullying

The new Peter Rabbit movie has already stirred up controversy as critics are accusing it of “food bullying.”

In the film, one of the characters has an allergy to blackberries and the rabbits throw fruit at him, forcing him to use his EpiPen. Sony Pictures — the studio behind the film — apologized by saying the Peter Rabbit movie “should not have made light” of a character with a food allergy “even in a cartoonish” way.

The filmmakers also expressed regret over using food allergies to add humor to its film, noting that they should have been more sensitive to the issue. Charity group Kids with Food Allergies posted on its Facebook page Friday a statement warning fans about the insensitivity in the film, starting the hashtag #boycottpeterrabit.

“”Making light of this condition hurts our members because it encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously, and this cavalier attitude may make them act in ways that could put an allergic person in danger,” the group wrote, noting that the film makes light of the real anxiety and fear that those with food allergies feel.

The Peter Rabbit movie raked in $25 million during its first weekend in the box office, finishing second. The film stars Domhnall Gleeson as Mr. McGregor, who has this allergy. The film has a 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.