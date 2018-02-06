Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A) Upgraded to Buy at recent price of $11.77, on Strong Quant Score

The logic for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras's (NYSE:PBR.A) Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to is based in part on a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average, analytical scoring that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third. The Buy recommendation for PBR.A is even more noteworthy due to the fact that it is a component of an industry group and sector that are rated near average in attractiveness. PBR.A is rated as a Buy by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is one of the 187 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector and is a component of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group within this sector. PBR.A has a market value of $34.6 billion which is in the bottom half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PBR.A puts it 6 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 70 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PBR.A's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras' fundamental scores give PBR.A a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PBR.A's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of PBR.A's shares based on the recent $11.77 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.