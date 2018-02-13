Pfizer (PFE) Sees Downgrade….. Weak Earnings Momentum

Factors in Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) current Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, is an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average. While PFE derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. The a Hold rating for PFE is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

PFE is one of the 659 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector and is a constituent of the 39 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of PFE is $203.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PFE puts it 22 among the 39 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 71 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Pfizer has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. PFE's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Pfizer places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PFE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of PFE's shares based on the recent $34.66 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.