Offical Pizza of the NFL? Bye-Bye Papa John’s, Hello Pizza Hut

The NFL has a new official pizza and its Yum! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: YUM ) Pizza Hut.

Source: Shutterstock

The change has Pizza Hut taking over the “Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL” title from Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA ) This gives the pizza chain exclusive marketing deals and other opportunities to promote itself through the NFL.

Pizza Hut and the NFL didn’t say how long the agreement between the two will last, but we do know it is a multi-year deal. The benefits for Pizza Hut include the use of all 32 team marks. It also allows the two to work together on promotions and offers for local teams.

The deal between Pizza Hut and the NFL allows the former to leverage tickets throughout the football season. The chain says it will also allow it to offer “unique fan experiences to all NFL games in marketing and promotional campaigns throughout each year.”

“The opportunity to align in an official capacity with the NFL is a tremendous opening for a brand and product that is so neatly aligned with the football-watching occasion like pizza and Pizza Hut,” Andy Rosen, Pizza Hut franchise owner and Franchise Board of Directors Chairman, said in a statement. “Our system is aligned behind and thrilled about this partnership.”

Pizza Hut is taking up the role of Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL after Papa John’s ended its agreement with the organization yesterday. This brought an end to an eight-year relationship between the two. Papa John’s says it will instead focus on deals with specific teams and players, instead of the entire league.

YUM stock was up 2% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.