Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) released its list of PlayStation Plus free games for February 2018.

The electronics giant releases six games every month that subscribers of its exclusive Plus service can access for free. The list usually includes two PS4 games, two PS Vita games and two PS3 titles.

Here’s the February selection of PlayStation Plus free games:

Knack : PS4 gamers can play this platform adventure title where a three-feet tall character serves as the hero thanks to his knowledge of ancient relics.

Rime : The other PS4 title for gamers this month includes Rime, which is a single-player puzzle adventure title, in which you play as a boy who awakens after a storm in a beautiful but rugged landscape.

Spelunker HD : For PS3, Spelunker HD will see you explore the center of the earth in an underground adventure title that you can play as a multiplayer title.

Mugen Souls Z : PS3 owners can also play this role-playing game that revolves around the zodiac. You play as the goddess Syrma, attempting to stop a threat in the planet that has recently emerged.

Exiles End : PS Vita gamers who love 2D side-scrolling platform titles will love Exiles End, where you play as an old soldier with a dark past seeking to save someone who's been abducted by aliens.

Grand Kingdom: The last title is available for both the PS Vita and PS4. Grand Kingdom is a strategy and tactics game where mercenaries battle for whomever pays them the highest price.

SNE stock skyrocketed 7.4% on Friday.