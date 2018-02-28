PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2018

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) has announced its PlayStation Plus free games for the month of March, and it’s a doozy.

Source: Sony

A total of six games will be available for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita owners next month, free of download for those who are subscribed to its Plus subscription. PlayStation 4 gamers will be able to play Bloodborne, an action RPG that was highly acclaimed when it was released in 2005, following the Hunter and his battle against monsters in a Victorian-era town.

PS4 gamers will also be able to play Ratchet & Clank, an action platformer and third-person shooter that follows a feline-like humanoid and a sentient robot fighting evil forces from the universe. For PS3, owners will be able to download Legend of Kay Anniversary, where you try to survive in an island infected by gorillas and rats.

They will also be able to play Mighty No. 9, a Mega Man-style game where you can run, jump and shoot opponents in this 2D platformer. The game can also be played for PS4, as well as Claire: Extended Cut, which is a PS Vita title where a teenage girl and her dog try to find their way back home.

Finally, PS Vita owners can also play Bombing Busters, where you battle opponents in a series of mazes. The game can also be found for PS4.

SNE stock gained 0.9% on Wednesday.