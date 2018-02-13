Poor Earnings Momentum Restrains Upgrade of AK Steel Holding (AKS) Shares

Portfolio Grader currently ranks AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS) a Sell. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. AKS has been upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell in the last week. The Sell recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Strong Sell to Sell, for AK Steel Holding Corp resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which generated outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 25 company Steel GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 151 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. AKS's market value is $1.4 billion which places it in the lower half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AKS puts it 25 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 72 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores earned by AKS are average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AKS's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AKS's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. AK Steel Holding's fundamental scores give AKS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AKS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $4.76 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AKS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.