Poor Earnings Visibility Make Range Resources (RRC) a Strong Sell at recent price of $13.12

The calculus for Range Resources's (NYSE:RRC) Strong Sell recommendation is based on reasoning that considers a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive, analytical scoring that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth. Being a part of an industry group and sector that are rated well below average in attractiveness makes RRC's recommendation stand out even more. RRC is rated as a Strong Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. RRC has maintained this ranking for 5 months.

With a $3.4 billion market value, the company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Oil & Gas Production, and in the upper half of its sector group, Energy Minerals, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 117 among the 133 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 168 among the 187 companies in the sector of its Energy Minerals sector, and number 4,331 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Range Resources has attained below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

RRC's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings surprises that is much better than average. RRC's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Range Resources a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view RRC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $13.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RRC currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.