Poor Industry Group Rank Make General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell at recent price of $14.82

Portfolio Grader currently ranks General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) a Strong Sell. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GE has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months. General Electric Co's Strong Sell recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were below average results in 4 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are well below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an industry group rated above average in attractiveness.

GE ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Industrial Conglomerates, and in the top decile of sector group, Producer Manufacturing, with a market value of $129.6 billion.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 9 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 60 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

General Electric has realized below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GE's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give General Electric a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure GE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of GE's shares based on the recent $14.82 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.