Poor Sales Growth Curbs Upgrade of Mattel (MAT) Shares

The logic for Mattel Inc's (NASDAQ:MAT) Sell recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Strong Sell to is based on reasoning that considers analytical scoring that is well below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average. Being a member of an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness adds a point of emphasis to MAT's Sell recommendation. The a Sell rating for MAT is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metric based. MAT has been upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell in the last week.

The company is one of 25 companies within the Recreational Products GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 117 company GICS Consumer Durables sector. MAT's market value is $5.7 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 24 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Consumer Durables sector is ranked number 6 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Recreational Products industry group is ranked 31 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 8 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MAT's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MAT's scores for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Mattel's fundamental scores give MAT a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges MAT's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MAT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of MAT's shares based on the recent $17 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.