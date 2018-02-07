Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Sees Rating Drop….. Weak Earnings Growth

Procter & Gamble Co's (NYSE:PG) current Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, is grounded on analytical scores that are below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. As a component in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to a degree. PG is rated as a Hold by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. PG has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

With a $212.4 billion market value, PG ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Household/Personal Care, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Non-Durables, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PG puts it 16 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 95 among the 154 companies in the sector of its Consumer Non-Durables sector, and number 2,570 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Household/Personal Care industry group is ranked 73 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

PG has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PG's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PG's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Procter & Gamble Co a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $82.38 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PG currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.