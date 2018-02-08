QEP Resources (QEP) a Strong Sell at recent price of $7.87, on Bad Earnings Momentum

Currently, QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) has a Strong Sell using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. With unique fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months. The Strong Sell recommendation for QEP Resources Inc is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive.

The company is a component of the 133 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is part of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. QEP has a market value of $2.1 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for QEP puts it 122 among the 133 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

QEP Resources has achieved below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. QEP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. QEP Resources' fundamental scores give QEP a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges QEP's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at QEP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of QEP's shares based on the recent $7.87 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.