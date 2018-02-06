Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings Growth Hamper Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been derived by using the algorithmic processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months. The Hold recommendation for Qualcomm Inc is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average; and produced below average results in 1 areas: analytical scores that are well below average.

QCOM is one of 55 companies within the Telecommunications Equipment GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. QCOM has a market value of $97.8 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for QCOM puts it 21 among the 55 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 64 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Qualcomm has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

QCOM's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. QCOM's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Qualcomm places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge QCOM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of QCOM's shares based on the recent $61.73 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.