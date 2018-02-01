Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings Growth Penalize Rating

While Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hold recommendation derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to some extent. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average, and an analytical score that is below average. The a Hold rating for QCOM is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metric based. QCOM has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company is a member of the 55 company Telecommunications Equipment GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. The market value of QCOM is $101.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for QCOM by Portfolio Grader places it 22 among the 55 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 86 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Qualcomm has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

QCOM's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. QCOM's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Qualcomm places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge QCOM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $68.25 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, QCOM currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.