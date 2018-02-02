Quant Score Hamper Regions Financial (RF) Rating

Currently, Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has a Hold using the algorithmic processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months. The Hold recommendation for Regions Financial Corp resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness.

With a $22.0 billion market value, RF ranks in the bottom quarter of its industry group, Major Banks, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for RF puts it 11 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 353 among the 990 companies in the sector of its Finance sector, and number 1,751 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 59 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

RF has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

RF's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. RF's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Regions Financial's fundamental scores give RF a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure RF's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $19.54 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RF currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.