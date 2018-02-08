Quant Score Metrics Hold-Down Morgan Stanley (MS) Ratings Upgrade to Hold at recent price of $54.55

The current recommendation of Hold for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is computed using the Portfolio Grader algorithmic stock evaluator. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. MS has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week. The Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to Hold, for Morgan Stanley is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 2 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 4 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, and analytical scores that are near average.

With a $99.2 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Investment Banks/Brokers, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for MS by Portfolio Grader places it 29 among the 41 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 553 among the 988 companies in the sector of its Finance sector, and number 2,588 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Finance sector is ranked number 12 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Morgan Stanley has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MS's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MS's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Morgan Stanley places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge MS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of MS's shares based on the recent $54.55 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.