Rating for Coca-Cola (KO) Lowered by Drooping Sales Growth

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is ranked as a Hold using Portfolio Grader's algorithmic stock evaluator. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week. The Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, for The Coca-Cola Company is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and an analytical score that is near average.

KO is one of 18 companies within the Beverages: Non-Alcoholic GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 154 company GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector. KO's market value is $187.9 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for KO puts it 15 among the 18 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Non-Alcoholic industry group is ranked 11 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

KO has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. KO's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Coca-Cola a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure KO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of KO's shares based on the recent $44.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

