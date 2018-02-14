Rating for Yamana Gold (AUY) Drops….. Weak Quant Score

Factors in Yamana Gold's (NYSE:AUY) current Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, are analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average. The company's recommendation may have been impacted adversely by being in a sector and an industry group that are rated below average in attractiveness. The a Hold rating for AUY is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

As one of the 151 companies in the GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector AUY is a component of the 60 company Precious Metals GICS industry group within this sector. AUY's market value is $2.9 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AUY puts it 13 among the 60 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 122 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Yamana Gold has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is well above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. AUY's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Yamana Gold's fundamental scores give AUY a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AUY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $3.29 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AUY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.