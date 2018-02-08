Rating of Goldcorp (GG) Shares Falls From a Hold to Sell at recent price of $12.76

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) a Sell. With unique fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. GG has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week. Goldcorp Inc's Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, an analytical score that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average.

GG is one of 60 companies within the Precious Metals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 151 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. The market value of GG is $11.9 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GG puts it 41 among the 60 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 17 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 111 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores GG has realized are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GG's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GG's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Goldcorp's fundamental scores give GG a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges GG's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $12.76 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GG currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.