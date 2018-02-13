Rating on First Data (FDC) Stock Reduced to Sell at recent price of $16.32

The current recommendation of Sell for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) is computed using the Portfolio Grader analytical stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. FDC has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week. The Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, for First Data Corp resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which generated outcomes that were below average in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scoring that is near average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness.

The company is a $14.6 billion in market value constituent of the Data Processing Services GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 32 among the 37 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. FDC is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 271 among the 322 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector and 3,401 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Data Processing Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores achieved by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

FDC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. FDC's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, First Data places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge FDC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of FDC's shares based on the recent $16.32 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.