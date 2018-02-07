Rite Aid (RAD) a Strong Sell at recent price of $2.07, on Funereal Sales Growth

The current recommendation of Strong Sell for Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader analytical stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. RAD has maintained this ranking for the last month. Rite Aid Corp's Strong Sell recommendation is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, analytical scoring that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive.

RAD is classified as a component of the 6 company Drugstore Chains GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 148 company GICS Retail Trade sector. The market value of RAD is $2.2 billion which places it in the bottom half of its industry group Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks RAD 4 within the 6 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Drugstore Chains industry group is ranked 125 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Rite Aid has realized below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. RAD's grade for cash flow is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Rite Aid a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge RAD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $2.07 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, RAD currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.