Robust Quant Score Make JD.Com (JD) a Buy at recent price of $45.05

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Buy recommendation derives some benefit from being in an industry group that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this in whole or in part. Influencing this recommendation are a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter. Portfolio Grader currently ranks JD as a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Internet Retail, and in the top decile of sector group, Retail Trade, with a market value of $54.9 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 54 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

JD.Com has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

JD's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. JD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, JD.Com places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure JD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $45.05 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, JD currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.