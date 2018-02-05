Sales Growth Keep Ford Motor (F) a Sell at recent price of $10.71

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) recommendation derives some benefit from being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to a degree. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive. F is rated as a Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking F has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

The company is a member of the 11 company Motor Vehicles GICS industry group, which is part of the 117 company GICS Consumer Durables sector. F's market value is $43.5 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for F puts it 10 among the 11 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 81 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has attained are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

F's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. F's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are much better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Ford Motor places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view F's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of F's shares based on the recent $10.71 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.