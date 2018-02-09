Sales Growth Keep GrubHub (GRUB) a Buy at recent price of $89.04

Currently, GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader algorithmic stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. GRUB has maintained this ranking for the last month. The Buy recommendation for GrubHub Inc is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded conclusions that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive and an analytical score that is near average.

With a $6.1 billion market value, GRUB ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Internet Software/Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Technology Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for GRUB puts it 22 among the 91 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 74 among the 324 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector, and number 593 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 21 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

GrubHub has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

GRUB's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. GRUB's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, GrubHub places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GRUB's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GRUB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $89.04 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GRUB currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.