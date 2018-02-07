Sales Growth Make Applied Materials (AMAT) a Buy at recent price of $50.25

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) a Buy. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMAT has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month. Applied Materials Inc's Buy recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, analytical scoring that is near average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average.

AMAT is classified as a member of the 40 company Electronic Production Equipment GICS industry group, which is part of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. AMAT has a market value of $53.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for AMAT by Portfolio Grader places it 21 among the 40 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electronic Production Equipment industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AMAT has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. AMAT's grades for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. Applied Materials' fundamental scores give AMAT a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AMAT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $50.25 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMAT currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.