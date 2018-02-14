Sales Growth Make The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Sell at recent price of $104.12

The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) current Sell recommendation is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average, and an analytical score that is near average. DIS derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may offset this in whole or in part. Portfolio Grader currently ranks DIS as a Sell. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DIS has had from Portfolio Grader for 5 months.

The company is one of 1 companies within the Media Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 255 company GICS Consumer Services sector. DIS has a market value of $157.3 billion which is in the bottom quarter of its industry group DIS's Portfolio Grader score ranks 1 among the 1 companies in this industry group.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Media Conglomerates industry group is ranked 125 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores received by DIS are average or below-average scores in 2 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DIS's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DIS's grades for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. The Walt Disney Company's fundamental scores give DIS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views DIS's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DIS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of DIS's shares based on the recent $104.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.