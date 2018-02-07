Sales Growth Metrics Keep Transocean (RIG) a Strong Sell at recent price of $10

The current recommendation of Strong Sell for Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is derived using the metric based analytics imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months. Transocean Ltd's Strong Sell recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are well below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive.

RIG is one of 12 companies within the Contract Drilling GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 172 company GICS Industrial Services sector. RIG's market value is $4.0 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group RIG's Portfolio Grader score ranks 11 within the 12 companies in this industry group.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Industrial Services sector number 20 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 127 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Transocean has attained below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

RIG's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. RIG's grades for return on equity and cash flow are much worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Transocean a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge RIG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $10 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RIG currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.