Salesforce.com (CRM) a Strong Buy This Week

Salesforce.com (CRM) Raised to Strong Buy based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The Strong Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Buy to for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) is grounded on a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter. The Strong Buy recommendation for CRM is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. CRM has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 82 company Packaged Software GICS industry group, which is part of the 322 company GICS Technology Services sector. CRM has a market value of $81.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 12 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Salesforce.com has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CRM's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Salesforce.com a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CRM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $113.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CRM currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.