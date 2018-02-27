The Sell for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) this week is based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The judgment behind The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Sell recommendation is grounded on an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average. While DIS derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may offset this to a degree. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DIS has had from Portfolio Grader for 5 months.

DIS is a member of the 1 company Media Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 256 company GICS Consumer Services sector. DIS has a market value of $165.8 billion which is in the fourth quartile relative to its peers DIS is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 1 among the 1 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media Conglomerates industry group is ranked 119 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 2 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DIS's scores for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. The Walt Disney Company's fundamental scores give DIS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges DIS's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DIS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of DIS's shares based on the recent $109.79 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.