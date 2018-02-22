Sell for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) This Week

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Sell at $105.05 based on the latest market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded conclusions that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average; and produced below average results in 4 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 5 months.

DIS ranks in the fourth quartile relative to its peers, Media Conglomerates, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Services, with a market value of $158.7 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Media Conglomerates industry group is ranked 118 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DIS's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DIS's scores for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give The Walt Disney Company a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure DIS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of DIS's shares based on the recent $105.05 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.