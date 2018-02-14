Shares of Encana (ECA) Falls to Sell at recent price of $10.63

Encana Corp's (NYSE:ECA) current Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold, is based on reasoning that considers a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average, analytical scoring that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average. The company's recommendation is further impacted by being in an industry group and sector that are ranked below average in attractiveness. ECA is rated as a Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. ECA has a market value of $9.9 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ECA puts it 81 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 117 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores realized by ECA are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ECA's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. ECA's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Encana places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ECA's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ECA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of ECA's shares based on the recent $10.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.