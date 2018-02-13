Sinking Earnings Growth Keep Ford Motor (F) a Sell at recent price of $10.7

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is ranked as a Sell using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking F has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months. The Sell recommendation for Ford Motor Company is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive.

The company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Motor Vehicles, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Durables, with a market value of $42.7 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 48 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has attained average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

F's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. F's scores for cash flow and return on equity are significantly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Ford Motor places in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure F's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $10.7 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, F currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.