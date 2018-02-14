Sinking Earnings Visibility Make Lending Club (LC) a Sell at recent price of $3.75

The Sell recommendation for Lending Club Corp (NYSE:LC) is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive, and an analytical score that is below average. While the company derives some benefit of being in an industry group that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to some extent. LC is rated as a Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

LC is a constituent of the 63 company Finance/Rental/Leasing GICS industry group, which is part of the 991 company GICS Finance sector. LC has a market value of $1.6 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 59 among the 63 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Finance/Rental/Leasing industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

LC scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. LC's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Lending Club a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge LC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $3.75 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, LC currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.