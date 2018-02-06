Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Ranking Raised to Buy at recent price of $6.02, on Strong Earnings Visibility

The logic for Sirius XM Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ:SIRI) Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to is based on reasoning that considers analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive. While the company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to some extent. The a Buy rating for SIRI is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. SIRI has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

With a $0.0 billion market value, the company ranks in the bottom quarter of its industry group, Broadcasting, and in the fourth quartile relative to its peers, Consumer Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SIRI puts it 5 among the 25 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 78 among the 257 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector, and number 1,151 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Broadcasting industry group is ranked 109 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

SIRI has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SIRI's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average, while the scores for earnings momentum and earnings surprises worse than average. SIRI's grade for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Sirius XM Holdings a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SIRI's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SIRI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $6.02 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SIRI currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.