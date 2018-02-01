Slumping Earnings Visibility Make General Motors (GM) a Sell at recent price of $42.41

The Sell recommendation for General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is based in part on a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average, and analytical scoring that is below average. GM derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to some extent. The a Sell rating for GM is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

With a $60.9 billion market value, the company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Motor Vehicles, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Durables, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, currently GM is ranked 8 among the 11 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 94 among the 117 companies in the sector of its Consumer Durables sector, and number 3,633 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 94 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

GM has achieved average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. GM's grades for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give General Motors a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge GM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of GM's shares based on the recent $42.41 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

