Solid Earnings Momentum Make Coca-Cola (KO) a Buy at recent price of $44.89

The Buy recommendation for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is based on reasoning that considers analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive. As a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness, KO's Buy recommendation stands out even more. The a Buy rating for KO is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Beverages: Non-Alcoholic, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Non-Durables, with a market value of $199.2 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Non-Alcoholic industry group is ranked 4 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

KO has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. KO's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Coca-Cola a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge KO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of KO's shares based on the recent $44.89 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.