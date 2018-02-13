Solid Quant Score Make Lennar (LEN) a Buy at recent price of $59.34

The current recommendation of Buy for Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) is derived using the Portfolio Grader analytical stock evaluator. This analytical tool researches stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical. LEN has maintained this ranking for the last month. Lennar Corp's Buy recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average results in 2 areas: ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average and an analytical score that is near average.

With a $14.1 billion market value, LEN ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Homebuilding, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Consumer Durables, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for LEN puts it 14 among the 26 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 43 among the 117 companies in the sector of its Consumer Durables sector, and number 1,124 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Consumer Durables sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Homebuilding industry group is ranked 6 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

LEN has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. LEN's scores for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. Lennar's fundamental scores give LEN a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure LEN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $59.34 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, LEN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.