Southern Co (SO) Earnings Momentum Hamper Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Southern Co (NYSE:SO) a Hold. This analytical tool evaluates stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SO has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months. The Hold recommendation for Southern Co is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, and analytical scoring that is below average.

The company is a $44.3 billion in market value constituent of the Electric Utilities GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SO puts it 47 among the 69 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. SO is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 83 among the 116 companies in the sector of its Utilities sector and 2,725 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 38 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Southern Co has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

SO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Southern Co places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $44.38 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.