Southwest Energy (SWN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at recent price of $3.65, on Dreadful Industry Group Rank

Southwest Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) is ranked as a Strong Sell using Portfolio Grader's algorithmic stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. The shares have been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week. The Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell to Strong Sell, for Southwest Energy Co is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, an analytical score that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive.

The company is one of 134 companies within the Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of SWN is $1.9 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SWN puts it 129 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 117 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Southwest Energy has achieved below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SWN's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SWN's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Southwest Energy a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge SWN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $3.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SWN currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.