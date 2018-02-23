Spring Forward: When Is Daylight Savings Time 2018?

We’ve all heard the phrase “spring forward, fall back,” which refers to the times of the year in which we move our clocks and watches forward or backwards by an hour.

Source: Shutterstock

When is daylight savings time in 2018? This year’s edition of the event will take place on March 11, which will require you to set back all clocks forward an hour, unless you have a smartphone or another device with Internet connection that automatically changes the time early in the morning to free you from the hassle.

The “spring forward, fall back” practice started with the intention of moving the clock forward by one hour during the warmer part of the year in order to ensure that evenings have more daylight and mornings have less.

Most of the U.S. observes daylight savings time, but there are some parts that don’t such as Arizona, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Norther Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In springtime, the clocks are moved forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., while in the fall, they would be moved back from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The practice of “spring forward” takes place over 65% of the year, or 34 weeks, or 238 days. The idea of daylight savings time was proposed by Benjamin Franklin in an essay he composed in 1784, which he wrote to the editor of The Journal of Paris, in order to help Parisians save on candles by getting up earlier in the morning, taking advantage of the morning light.

The idea was a joke, but Germany adopted it centuries later during World War I, on 1916 to save fuel, and the rest is history.