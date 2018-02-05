Sprint 5G to Launch in Early 2019

Sprint 5G will be coming in early 2019.

Source: Shutterstock

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) announced the news during a conference call for its most recent earnings. During the call, company CEO Marcelo Claure said that Sprint 5G will launch during the first half of 2019.

Sprint 5G will be possible due to new devices for its cell towers that will support MIMO transmissions. These devices will support up to 2.5 GHz and can be upgraded to 5G with a software update. This, combined with Sprint’s other plans, will allow it to offer 5G nationwide when it launches.

The plans for Sprint 5G will have it beating out its rival wireless carriers for launching its new network nationwide. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) are only planning to offer 5G from hot spots at first, and T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) won’t have its 5G ready until 2020.

“We have come to an agreement with Qualcomm that they are going to be able to release this toward the later end of 2018, the new chipsets,” Claure said in a statement obtained by Fierce Wireless. “And we have had a conversation with a leading Korean manufacturer to basically have devices ready by the first half of 2019.”

Sprint Corp’s recent earnings report also included an update to its fiscal 2017 outlook. This includes operating income between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion, as well as adjusted EBITDA coming in near the middle of its previous guidance of $10.8 billion to $11.2 billion.

S stock was down slightly as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.