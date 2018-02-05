Sprint (S) Upgrade Limited by Inferior Earnings Growth

Sprint Corp's (NYSE:S) current Sell recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Strong Sell to is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive, and analytical scoring that is near average. The company's Sell recommendation is significant considering the fact that it is in a sector and an industry group that are ranked near average in attractiveness. S is rated as a Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. S has been upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell in the last week.

The company is one of 25 companies within the Wireless Telecommunications GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 72 company GICS Communications sector. S has a market value of $21.4 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 22 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Communications sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunications industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

S has received average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. S's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Sprint's fundamental scores give S a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure S's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of S's shares based on the recent $5.36 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.