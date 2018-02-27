Square Inc (SQ) Shares Edge Higher on Q4 Earnings Beat

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) shares were moving higher as the company posted its latest quarterly results.

The payments processing company announced its fourth-quarter results after hours Tuesday, which included a net loss of $16 million, or 4 cents per share. On an adjusted basis after considering the costs of performing monetary transactions and earnings for stock-based compensation, the company earned 8 cents per share.

Analysts were calling for Square to earn 7 cents per share for the period, according to data compiled by FactSet. The company also raked in $282.7 million in revenue, which was higher than the $266.5 million that Wall Street called for in its consensus estimate, according to FactSet.

The earnings and revenue figures were stronger during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 than during the previous fiscal year as its fourth-quarter earnings for fiscal 2016 came in at 5 cents per share on an adjusted basis, while revenue was $191.9 million.

Square added that the company forecasts that it will bring in more than $1 billion in adjusted revenue in 2018 for the first time in its history, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $984 million. The company sees adjusted profit in the range of 43 cents to 47 cents per share, with adjusted revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.33 billion.

Analysts are calling for adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share and adjusted revenue of $1.28 billion, according to FactSet.

SQ stock gained 0.3% after the bell Tuesday on its earnings report.